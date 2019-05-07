Kerala class 12th results 2019: The Kerala Plus two level examinations will be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 am on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the results through the official websites. There are also alternative websites through which the results can be checked such as dhsekerala.gov.in , results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala HSE Plus Two results 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare the results for the Kerala Plus two level examinations tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 am on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. Around 4,59,617 students appeared for the Plus Two examination, they can check the same through the official website. Out of the appeared students, 3,73,199 were regular candidates, 60,561 were open school students and 25,857 are private school students. 55,432 is the maximum number of regular students who appeared in the examination. Over 1,96,402 students are girls and rest are boys among the appeared students.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Third party websites

There are also third party websites through which one can check the results such as dhsekerala.gov.in , results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided space, enter your roll number/other required details.

Step 4: Submit the same

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Know your results through Saphalam 2019

There is also an alternative to know the results that is one can assess through the results via mobile application Saphalam 2019. They can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department.

Kerala Class 12 Result 2019: Check Kerala Plus 2 Result via SMS

All the students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Class 12th Result 2019 through SMS.

KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 – CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE – SMS

SMS – KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

