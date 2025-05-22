Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025 Declared: Know Where And How To Download Kerala +2 Marks, Check Link Here

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025 Declared: Know Where And How To Download Kerala +2 Marks, Check Link Here

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2025 out now! Check your +2 marks memo on results.kite.kerala.gov.in or DigiLocker. Science stream tops with 83.25% pass rate.

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025 Declared: Know Where And How To Download Kerala +2 Marks, Check Link Here


The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, officially announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 on May 22, 2025, at 3 PM via a press conference. The result link is now active for students to download their Plus Two marks memo.

Students who appeared for the Kerala Class 12 board exams 2025 can check their HSE and VHSE results at the official websites including:

Pass Percentage and Stream-Wise Performance

This year, the overall pass percentage for the DHSE exam stands at 77.81%. Here’s a stream-wise breakdown:

  • Science Stream: 83.25%

  • Commerce Stream: 74.21%

  • Humanities Stream: 69.16%

The DHSE Kerala 12th board exams were conducted from March 3 to March 26, 2025. A total of over 4.44 lakh students registered for the HSE and VHSE exams this year.

District-Wise Performance

  • Ernakulam emerged as the best performing district with an 84.12% pass rate.

  • Wayanad had the lowest pass percentage at 72.13%.

  • A total of 63 schools achieved 100% pass rate, down from 78 schools last year.

  • Only 7 government schools secured a perfect result.

Previous Year Comparison

In 2024, the overall pass rate was 78.69%, which was lower than 2023’s 82.95%.
Last year, 2,94,888 students passed, and 39,242 students received A+ grade, marking a notable improvement.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 Online

Students can check their results by visiting any of the official websites listed above.
Steps to follow:

  1. Visit the official site.

  2. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

  3. Click Submit or Get Result.

  4. Your result will appear – download and save for future reference.

How to Download Kerala +2 Marksheet from DigiLocker

To access a digital version of your marks memo:

  1. Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

  2. Log in using Aadhaar number and OTP.

  3. Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’.

  4. Choose ‘Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education’.

  5. Select ‘Kerala 12th Marksheet’.

  6. Enter roll number and passing year (2025).

  7. Click ‘Get Document’ and download it.

Check Kerala 12th Result via SMS

For students with limited internet access, results can also be received via SMS:

  • Type: KERALA12 <Registration Number>

  • Send to: 56263

You will receive your marks details by text.

Important Note: The online marksheet is provisional. Students should collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools in the coming days after the result declaration.

For Further Information: Students can check updates on SAY exams, revaluation, and VHSE results at education.indianexpress.com, the IE Education portal.

DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2025 Kerala HSE Result 2025 Kerala Plus Two Result 2025

