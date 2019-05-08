Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019 declared: The class 12th results or HSE or plus two level examinations has been declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, today on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the website- keralaresults.nic.in. The results can be checked through other third party websites such as results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2019 declared @keralaresults.nic.in: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, has announced the results of the Plus two level examinations or class 12th today on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the website- keralaresults.nic.in. Around 4,59,617 candidates appeared for the plus two examinations who are anxiously waiting for the results can check it through other third party websites also such as Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2019 results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. However, there is also alternative ways through which the results can be checked in order to avoid inconvenience while checking the results. So, it can be checked through SMS and Mobile Application app Saphlam 2019.

Kerala Class 12 Result 2019: Check Kerala Plus 2 Result via SMS

Students who are from private, regular schools, can check their Kerala Class 12th Result 2019 through SMS as well.

KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 – CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE – SMS

SMS – KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Kerala Class 12 Result 2019: Check Kerala Plus 2 Result via mobile application App Saphalam 2019

Students can also access the results via mobile application app Saphalam 2019. They can also check it through Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department, the official mentioned.

Kerala Class 12 Result 2019: Plus 2 Result via iExam App

Besides official websites, all the students and parents can also download their Kerala 12th Result 2019 iExam app. This app is easily downloaded at the Google Play Store. Download Here,

Out of the appeared students, 3,73,199 are regular candidates, out of which 60,561 are from open school and 25,857 are from private school students.

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019: Steps to check through official websit

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in Look for the desired board button, Kerala Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019 Click on Kerala DHSE Results 2019, Kerala Plus 2 Result 2019, Kerala Class 12th Result 2019 Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2019 will be displayed in front of you The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019 will include information like your name, hall ticket number, Grade Points Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala plus 2 Result 2019 or DHSE class 12 Result 2019 for future use

