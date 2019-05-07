Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019: The class 12th or HSE results will be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the website- keralaresults.nic.in. One can check the results through dhsekerala.gov.in results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the same through these official websites.

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, is all set to announce the results of class 12th or Plus two level examinations tomorrow on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the website- keralaresults.nic.in. Around 4,59,617 candidates appeared for the Plus two examinations, out of which, 3,73,199 are regular candidates. Out of these students, 60,561 open school students and 25,857 are private school students.

There are also alternative ways through which one can check the results. Websites such as dhsekerala.gov.in , results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in through which results can be checked.

Kerala Plus 2 results 2019: Steps to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter their roll number/other required details.

Step 4: Submit their scores

Step 5: It will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

The maximum number of regular students from Malappuram were recorded, that is, 55,432. Over 1,96,402 students, out of the regular candidates are girls and rest are boys.

Kerala Class 12 Result 2019: Check Kerala Plus 2 Result via SMS

All the students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Class 12th Result 2019. They can also check their result via SMS

KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 – CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE – SMS

SMS – KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Check your result through Saphalam 2019

Students can access their results via mobile application Saphalam 2019. They can also check it on the Android app ‘PRD Live’. This App is run by the public relations department.

