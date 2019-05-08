Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019: The class 12th results or HSE results will be declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, today on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the website- keralaresults.nic.in. The interested candidates can check the same through the official website. Websites such as dhsekerala.gov.in , results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in are some of the websites through which the results can be checked.

Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019 @ keralaresults.nic.in: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, will declare the results of class 12th or Plus two level examinations today on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the website- keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the same through the official website. There are alternative ways also through which the result can be checked. Websites such as dhsekerala.gov.in , results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in are some of the third party websites through which the results can be checked.

Around 4,59,617 candidates appeared for the plus two examinations. Out of which, 3,73,199 are regular candidates, out of these students, 60,561 are open school students and 25,857 are private school students.

Kerala Plus 2 results 2019: Steps to Check @keralaresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for result.

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter their roll number/other required details.

Step 4: Submit their scores

Step 5: It will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future use.

The maximum number of regular students from Malappuram were recorded, that is, 55,432. Over 1,96,402 students, out of the regular candidates are girls and rest are boys.

About Kerala Secondary Board

The Government of Kerala established the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in the year 1990. The Directorate is a central agency of the state government which sought to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education by promoting appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff necessary to carry-out academic and administrative responsibilities.

Kerala Class 12 Result 2019: Check Kerala Plus 2 Result via SMS

All the students are private and regular, can check their Kerala Class 12th Result 2019.

They can also check their result via SMS

KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 – CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE – SMS

SMS – KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Result through App Saphalam 2019

Students can access their results via mobile application Saphalam 2019. They can also check it through Android app ‘PRD Live’ run by the public relations department.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App