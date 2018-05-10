The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018 is all set to be announced by the education minister C Raveendranath at Thiruvananthapuram today. The results will be available on the official website of the DHSE and students can check their results at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE results 2018: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSEC) Kerala is likely to declare the Class 12 board result on their official website today, May 10. As per reports and earlier trends, it has been heard that the results would be announced tentatively at 10AM. Students who had appeared for the DHSE Class 12 examination 2018 can check their results online at dhsekerala.gov.in. According to reports, the results would also be available at keralaresults.nic.in. Moreover, this year more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination 2018. The Kerala HSE results 2018 will be announced by the education minister C Raveendranath at a news conference at Thiruvananthapuram today.

As per the earlier trends, this year also, the board conducted the Kerala DHSE examinations during March. As the board is likely to announce the Kerala DHSE results 2018 at 10AM today, May 10, 2018, students waiting for the results are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their results online as soon it is available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in as they would require their roll numbers to check the results online.

Students can check their Kerala DHSE results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Kerala DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on DHSE Class 12 Result 2018 link Students would be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click o the submit button Your results would be displayed on the screen of your computer

Students can use either a mobile phone or a laptop/ desktop computer to check their DHSE Kerala Class 12 Results 2018. Any updates from the board would be made available on this page. Times Now wishes all the students best of luck.

