Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the results of class 12 exams soon. As per reports, DHSE Kerala will declare the results of higher secondary examination by May 10, 2019. Students can check and download their Class 12 results on the official website of DHSE Kerala @ dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check the results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala reportedly plans to declare the Kerala Plus Two results before the last year‘s date of announcement. Last year, Kerala Plus Two results were declared by DHSE, Kerala on May 10, 2019. DHSE Kerala is therefore likely to announce the results of class 12 examination before May 10, 2019.

This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to March 27, 2019. Around 9 lakhs students appeared in the examinations. Last year, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates had appeared in the exams. In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 83.75.

Steps to check the DHSE Plus Two results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE” on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the results for future reference.

About Kerala DHSE:

The Kerala government had set up the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in 1990. The headquarters of DHSE is located at Santhi Nagar in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The board conducts higher secondary examinations and offers courses in Humanities and Commerce. Sri. P.K. Sudheer Babu, an IAS officer, is the director of the Higher Secondary Education. The directorate is envisaged as an agency of the state government to promote higher secondary education by establishing adequate institutional network and effective administrative system. It is also mandated to hire qualified and motivated staff to carry out academic and administrative roles.

