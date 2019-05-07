Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2019: The DHSE, Kerala will declare the results for the HSE plus two examinations on May 8, 2019. The students who have given the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Kerala board, keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is going to declare the results for the Kerala Plus Two examinations on May 8, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the examinations can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Kerala Board, keralaresults.nic.in. Approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Plus two examination out of which 60,000 students were from open school, around 3,73,199 regular students appeared for the exams and around 25,857 students were from private schools.

Steps to check the result for DHSE Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Board, keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying HSE result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided examination details on the next page in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

How to check the DHSE Class 12 results 2019:

All the students who have appeared for Kerala plus two examinations 2019 can check their Kerala DHSE result 2019 through SMS.

Type an SMS in this format:

Kerala<12 digit registration number> and send it to 56263.

How to check the DHSE Class 12 results 2019 on the app:

Students can also check their results through the mobile application Saphalam 2019 which is present on the Google Play store. The students can also check their results on the PRS live app which is regulated by the public relations department.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App