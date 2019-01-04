Kerala Plus One, Intermediate model exam 2019: Kerala DHSE has released the examination timetable of the plus one and intermediate model exam 2019 on its official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the same by clicking on the link given below.

Kerala KDHSE Model Exam 2019 Datesheets: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (KDHSE) has published the Plus One and HSE model examination timetable on its official website – http://dhsekerala.gov.in/. All the students appearing in the upcoming two examinations are advised to check the datesheets of the examinations by logging into the website. According to reports, the examinations have been scheduled to be conducted by the Board in February this year.

The model examinations are conducted before the final examinations to help the examinees become familiar with the examination pattern and style of the finals. According to the schedule released on the official website of DHSE Kerala, the Plus One exams will commence from February 21 while the Intermediate or Plus Two model exam will start from February 4, 2019. For more details regarding the examinations, candidates can log into the website of DHSE Kerala i.e. dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check the timetable of Kerala KDHSE Model Exams 2019?

Log in to the official website of DHSE Kerala as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link, “HSE-MODEL EXAMINATION -2019-TIMETABLE – REG” under the “Examination” tab

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Exam Time Tables: http://dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/0301190123_MODELTT.pdf

