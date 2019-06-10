KEAM List 2019: The Commission of Entrance Examination has published the ranks scored by students on the official website. The result for the same was released on May 21, 2019.

KEAM List 2019: The rank list for Kerala Engineering and Pharmacy entrance exam (KEAM) has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Candidates are required to check the official website to check their ranks.

The result for the same was released by KEAM on May 21 and over 51,000 candidates this year qualified in the Engineering Entrance Examination. There are at least 45,597 candidates who have submitted their marks in the second year of the qualifying examination.

Candidates are required to log-in to the candidate portal using their registration details.

KEAM List 2019: KEAM Rank List Details

The marks in the qualifying examination decided for preparing the Engineering and Architecture rank list will be final and subject to verification by the admitting authority. In case the admitting authority notices any discrepancy in the marks submitted for the preparation of Engineering or Architecture rank list, the candidature will be cancelled.

The centralised allotment process will be done through the single window system to give allotments to the various courses and colleges based on the options submitted by the candidates who have been included in the KEAM rank list prepared by the CEE Kerala.

Candidates should register options only to those courses/colleges which they are sure to join on the allotment. If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.

KEAM Rank list 2019: How to download

Go to the official website i.e. cee-kerala.org

On the homepage, click the link that reads KEAM engineering rank list or KEAM pharmacy rank list

You will be redirected to a new page

On the new page, a PDF will appear, download and save it

