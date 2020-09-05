Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 for Plus One admissions released: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the HSCAP Trial Allotment List for the Plus One Admissions this year.

The HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 has been released by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala for the Plus One Admissions this year. In the early hours of today i.e. September 5, the DHSE uploaded the Trial Allotment List for the registration of students into higher secondary courses on HSCAP’s website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who registered for admission to into Class 11/+1 schools may view their state of allotment by on DHSE’s website.

Make Changes by 8th September:

This Trial Allotment List for DHSE Kerala Plus One Admissions was compiled with the details provided in their application forms by students kept in mind, alongside process described in the admission prospectus that was uploaded before. Students should go over and compare the information given about them in the Trial Allotment Lists.

If they happen to find any false information, then the corrections should be made in their application forms before September 8. Students with discrepancies in the lists should select the link to edit the application, found on the landing page of HSCAP’s website, to make any changes.

Follow the given steps to review and edit your application:

Go to HSCAP’s online portal, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Search for the link to log in as a candidate and open it. A new page will open on which you have to enter your login details. Your individual HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2020 Status will appear on your screen. Check the information given on the application form. Make necessary changes, if any, with Edit Application Link. Save your changes. Download the page about changes made for future reference.

