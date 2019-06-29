The admissions to various ITI courses in Kerala will be closing today. Interested candidates have the last chance to apply for the courses by today i.e. 29th June, till 8 PM. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

Kerala ITI Admission 2019: The registration for admissions to Kerala ITI will be closed today. Candidates interested in taking up ITI courses offered by Technical Schools in Kerala for the current academic session 2019-2020 have the last chance to apply for the courses. All those who have still not registered themselves can visit the official website – dtekerala.gov.in. The last date for registration for the ITI courses is today, i.e. 29th June 2019 till 8 PM.

The application form for Kerala ITI admission has been provided on the official website and need to be filled through online mode. The minimum age for the candidates to apply for the courses is 14 years, and they must be a domicile or resident of Kerala. The candidates must have a pre-degree for computer courses and must have passed the SSLC exam (for Matric trades) as an educational eligibility criterion.

The academic session for Kerala ITI program is likely to start from the 1st week of August, according to the information provided in the prospectus. After the completion of the registration process, the exam authority will go through all application forms and will prepare a merit list of shortlisted candidates. Merit list will be based on candidates’ performance in the qualifying exam.

The counselling process for the ITI courses will be conducted by Directorate of Technical Education of the state and the admission to a particular course will depend upon the number of applications and the no. of available seats in a particular course. The candidates will be required to submit all the documents during the counselling process.

