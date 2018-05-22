Kerala KEAM results 2018: The result of Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM 2018) has been declared on the official website i.e. @cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2018 examination was held on April 23 and 24 across Kerala for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. Follow the steps to check Kerala KEAM results 2018 online.

Steps to check Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses 2018 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find link KEAM 2018 result. Click on the link.

Step 3: Now enter your details that will also include your roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear online. You can download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Every year, the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) is conducted by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams run by the Government of Kerala. The examination KEAM 2018 is held for 2 days. Recently, Kerala government started a programme for KEAM Coaching named as PEECS.

Earlier this month, the DHSE Class 12 board result 2018 was announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSEC) Kerala today on their official website. Students who had appeared for the DHSE Class 12 examination 2018 can check their results online at dhsekerala.gov.in. According to reports, the result is out, as per the information from the state board. The results would also be available at keralaresults.nic.in. Reports say that more than 6 lakh candidates have appeared for the Kerala DHSE examination in 2018. The Kerala DHSE examinations this year was conducted during March.

