Kerala KMAT 2019: The Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2019 registration process has begun from November 2, 2018, for the candidates seeking admission into the MBA courses in the state. All those who are interested to appear in the examination next year must fill up their application form through the official website of Kerala University. According to reports, the last date for submission of the filled up application form has been scheduled for January 31, 2019.

The KMAT 2019 examination will be held by the University of Kerala tentatively on February 17, 2019. The candidates can access the application forms on the official website — kmatkerala.in. For further information regarding the KMAT examination, candidates can log into the website and check the notification for the examination or even download it.

KMAT 2019: Important dates to remember

Application form submission last date: January 31, 2019

Admit cards can be downloaded: January 2019

KMAT 2019 Exam date: February 17, 2019

Declaration of the KMAT 2019 result: February 2019

How to apply for KMAT 2019?

Log in to the official website of University of Kerala

Search for the KMAT Registration option on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, fill in all the details in the form and submit online

After submission of the details, candidates will receive a unique application number along with the password (date of birth).

Keep the details for future reference

Now, go to the homepage once again and click on the online application

Enter the unique application number and password

A page will be opened

Fill in all the required details and click save

Now, make the application fee payment online

Print the receipt and proceed further

Upload the photograph and signature of the candidates and click submit

Choose the exam centre carefully

Candidates must note that they can fill up to 3 examination centres only

Now, click on the submit button

Take a print out of the final application form for future reference

