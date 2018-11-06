Kerala KMAT 2019: The Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2019 registration process has begun from November 2, 2018, for the candidates seeking admission into the MBA courses in the state. All those who are interested to appear in the examination next year must fill up their application form through the official website of Kerala University. According to reports, the last date for submission of the filled up application form has been scheduled for January 31, 2019.
The KMAT 2019 examination will be held by the University of Kerala tentatively on February 17, 2019. The candidates can access the application forms on the official website — kmatkerala.in. For further information regarding the KMAT examination, candidates can log into the website and check the notification for the examination or even download it.
KMAT 2019: Important dates to remember
Application form submission last date: January 31, 2019
Admit cards can be downloaded: January 2019
KMAT 2019 Exam date: February 17, 2019
Declaration of the KMAT 2019 result: February 2019
How to apply for KMAT 2019?
- Log in to the official website of University of Kerala
- Search for the KMAT Registration option on the homepage and click on the same
- Candidates will be directed to a different page
- Here, fill in all the details in the form and submit online
- After submission of the details, candidates will receive a unique application number along with the password (date of birth).
- Keep the details for future reference
- Now, go to the homepage once again and click on the online application
- Enter the unique application number and password
- A page will be opened
- Fill in all the required details and click save
- Now, make the application fee payment online
- Print the receipt and proceed further
- Upload the photograph and signature of the candidates and click submit
- Choose the exam centre carefully
- Candidates must note that they can fill up to 3 examination centres only
- Now, click on the submit button
- Take a print out of the final application form for future reference
Leave a Reply