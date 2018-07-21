Kerala Public Service Commission aka Thulasi Public Service Commission is soon to conduct the online Kerala Administrative Service examination, reports said. It has been reported that after a few days, the Kerala PSC will issue the exam dates and timings of the Kerala PSC Exam 2018. The candidates who are looking forward to the examination should keep an eye on the official website of the Thulasi Public Service Commission i.e. thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Public Service Commission aka Thulasi Public Service Commission is soon to conduct the online Kerala Administrative Service examination, reports said. It has been reported that after a few days, the Kerala PSC will issue the exam dates and timings of the Kerala PSC Exam 2018. The candidates who are looking forward to the examination should keep an eye on the official website of the Thulasi Public Service Commission i.e. thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in. It has been predcited that the officials might declare the official timing and date of the Kerala PSC 2018 Exam on the official website. Except the post including civil police officer, last grade and clerks, the exam will be conducted for all the 70% of the exam.

Kerala Public Service Commission Chairman MK Sakeer said announced that the online examination will take place in around 14 districts. According to the facility that is available for now, around 3,600 people can attend the examination online. He added that after adding the IT labs to the facility, at least 40,000 candidates can take the examination at the same time. He recently inaugurated the e-office facility at the zonal and district office at Kozhikode.

ALSO READ: SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2018: Staff Selection Commission may share admit cards for group B, C in August

The Union Public Service Commission recently declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 results on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2018 examination can check their results online via upsc.gov.in. Reports said that the UPSC Prelims Exam was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on June 3 that took place in over 73 examination centres.

ALSO READ: UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2018 declared at upsc.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More