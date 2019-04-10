KPSC recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission has released a notification announcing 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor and Scientific Assistant through its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility, and steps to apply given below.

According to the reports, there are in total 5 vacant positions for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. Candidates need to fill the application form only after thoroughly reading the instructions on the official job notification. Candidates need to.submit their application form in the given format on or before May 15, 2019.

KPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Start of Online application process: April , 10

Last date for online application submission: May 15

Kerala PSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor – 4 Posts

Scientific Assistant – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

KPSC Assistant Professor and Scientific Assistant Posts: Applicants must have a Post Graduate Degree in Psychology with at least 50% marks from a recognised university.

Assistant Professor: All applicants must be a Medical Post Graduate Degree holder such as MD/MS from a recognized university/ DNB in the concerned discipline and they should also have teaching experience of three years.

Age Limit for the KPSC Recruitment 2019:

Assistant Professor applicants must be in between the age of 21 to 46 years while those applying for Scientific Assistant posts must be in the age bracket of 21 and 35 years. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will get relaxation as per government of norms.

