Kerala KTET 2019: The online application process for Kerala TET 2019 or KTET 2019 or Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test to be held in November has begun through the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to fill the online application forms before the closure of the process. Candidates need to check the eligibility criteria, how to fill the online KTET application form, examination date, exam pattern and other details before filling the KTET 2019 application form for the November exam.

Kerela K-TET November 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the authority – ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the option, “New Registration November 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the details such as candidates’ Name, Date of Birth, and Father’s Name, Religion, Category, Caste and others as asked

Upload the scanned Photograph and documents

An id and password will be generated

Keep the same for future use

Make application fee payment and take a print out of the confirmation page for reference

According to the notification released on the official website, the last date for submission of the online applications for KTET 2019 November Exam has been scheduled for October 3, 2019. The examination will be conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Moreover, candidates must note that there will be four papers in the examination – K-TET November Paper-I, Paper-II, Paper-III and Paper-IV.

KTET November 2019 Exam: Important Dates

The online application process starts on September 23, 2019

Closure of the online application process October 3, 2019

Admit card release date: October 25, 2019

KTET 2019 examination dates: November 16, 17 and 24, 2019

K-TET Paper I to be held on November 16, 2019 – (10.00 am – 12.30 pm)

K-TET Paper II to be held on November 16, 2019 – (2.00 pm – 4.30 pm)

K-TET Paper III to be held on November 17, 2019 – (2.00 pm – 4.30 pm)

K-TET Paper IV to be held on November 24, 2019 – (2.00 pm – 4.30 pm)

KTET November 2019: Exam Schedule

Kerala Pareekshabhavan will conduct the KTET November 2019 examinations at various examination centres across the state from November 16 to 24, 2019.

