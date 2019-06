The admit card for the 3-year LLB and Integrated 5-year LLB examination has been released. The examination for the examination is scheduled to be held on June 8 and 9. The aspiring candidates can check the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations of Kerala for information.

The admit card for the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) has been released by the Commissioner for entrance examinations. The Admit card for both 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programs have been released. The examination for both the programs will be held on two different dates. The 3-year LLB exam will be held on June 9, 2019. The 5-year LLB will be held on June 8, 2019. Candidates can check the official website @cee.kerala.gov.in.

