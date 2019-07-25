Kerala LLB allotment result 2019: The commissioner of entrance Examination (CEE) recently released Kerala 2nd phase allotment result for the 3rd year LLB program, candidates can download and check the result @cee-kerala.org

Kerala LLB allotment result 2019: The commissioner of entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, recently published the 2nd phase allotment result for the 3rd year LLB program. Candidates can check the result on the official website of CEE or click on the link cee-kerala.org/ cee.kerala.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that to check the Kerala 3 year LLB 2nd allotment list candidates must enter application number, password and access code. the result will appear in online mode and will only be downloaded from the official website of CEE a no other source.

Follow the steps to check the Kerala LLB 2nd Phase Allotment Result for 3-Year LLB:

Step 1: Click on the link cee-kerala.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link under notifications.

Step 3: Click on the link, 3-year LLB 2nd Phase allotment result.

Step 4: The result will display in an online mode.

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for future references.

As per the official notification, the candidates to whom the seats were allotted have to remit the fee between July 25, 2019, and July 27, 2019, before 4 PM. However, from July 29 onwards the classes to commence. Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for further references, candidates must submit the admission list by July 27, on or before 5 pm through Online Admission Management System (QAMS).

Click on the link to check the result:

