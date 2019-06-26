Kerala NEET medical rank list 2019. The rank list or the merit list of the Kerala MBBS NEET 2019 has been released by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result online.

There are approx 3182 MBBS and 2077 BDS seats in various medical and dental colleges of Kerala. The NEET MBBS Kerala merit list 2019 will contain the name of the candidate, rank, category, NEET score, and category rank.

Once the merit list is announced the selected and shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the counselling process for seat selection as per their merit position.

Kerala NEET medical rank list 2019: Check steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, download the Kerala Merit List in the form of the PDF file.

Step 3: Candidate should look for their name in the Merit List of NEET 2019.

Step 4: If the candidate is finding hard to look for their Name and Roll Number in the list, then they can use the short cut of Control +F Key and search their name or Roll number and press the Enter Key.

Step 5: Download the NEET Kerala MBBS Rank List 2019 for further steps.

Kerala NEET medical rank list 2019: Toppers List

Atull Manoj of Ernakulam tops the list with a NEET score of 688.

Hrudya Lakshmi Bose of Kasargod stood at second position with a NEET score of 687

The third position was secured by Aswin V P of Malappuram with a NEET score of 686.

Aslam Vhad A of Idukki came fouth with a NEEt score of 680

