Kerala KTET Admit Card 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan issued the hall tickets for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) on Monday, June 17, 2019. The Kerala KTET Admit Card 2019 was released on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The candidates can visit the same website and download the hall tickets. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also made hall tickets available on the websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in and scert.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET will be held on June 22 and 29, this month. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct KTET I and KTET II on June 22 in the morning and evening shifts respectively. The KTET III and KTET IV will be held on June 29 in two shifts — morning and evening. The time duration for morning shift is 150 minutes — from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift timing is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Check steps to download Kerala KTET admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link You will be taken to another page. Enter your required credentials. Kerala KTET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

All candidates have been advised to take the hall tickets along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without Kerala KTET Admit Card 2019. There will be proper verification prior to the exam. The officials will ensure whether candidates are having hall tickets or not. Meanwhile, teachers will be recruited for the classes of lower and upper primary and high school through the KTET across Kerala.

