The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), has released Kerala Plus One Allotment first list today @www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. HSCAP is for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools.

Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), has released Kerala Plus One Allotment first list today i.e. 24 May 2019. Students who had applied for plus one admission can check their allotment status from the official website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in.This year, more than 4.7 lakh candidates applied for Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. All the students who have applied for admission to 2019 Kerala Plus One Admission through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) can check their results from other websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice by DHSE Kerala, if any seat is left vacant during HSCAP First Allotment Result, a second HSCAP Allotment List 2019 will be released thereafter. The DHSE has released the Kerala Higher Secondary Common Admission Portal (HSCAP) trail allotment list on May 21. There are over 3,61,713 seats across the State.

Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2019: Steps to check the first list.

Step 1: Open the official website of HSCAP – hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSCAP Kerala Plus One Allotment list’ on the homepage.

Step 3: It will be redirected to the allotment list

Step 4: Now, you can check your name and details in the HSCAP Allotment list.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Allotment List 2019: Number of candidates

Kerala Plus One Allotment 2019: Important dates to remember.

Main allotment process: May 31

Supplementary allotment process: June 3 to July 7

Plus One class in Kerala: from June

Apart from the first allotment list, the Sports admission list has also been released. The supplementary allotment process will begin from June 3 and will be concluded on July .2019. Plus One class in Kerala will begin from June 3, 2019

