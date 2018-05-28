The Kerala DHSE is likely to release the Plus One Exam results on its official website today. Students can download their results from the websites mentioned below. In case the students face any difficulty in logging into the official website of DHSE, they can check the third party websites as well.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Exam Results 2018: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE is likely to declare the Plus one exam results for the academic year 2017-18 today. As per reports, the results would be out at 5:00PM on the official website of the Board and students who are eagerly waiting for their Plus One results can download their results as soon as it is out by entering their roll numbers on the official website of the board. If a candidate finds any difficulty in accessing their Kerala Plus One result, they can download it from other websites such as keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in as the results will also available on these websites.

Moreover, the Kerala Plus 2 Board results were announced on May 10, 2018 while the Kerala SSLC results were out on May 3, 2018. Reports say that the Plus One exam 2017-18 was successfully conducted during the month of March this year. The pass percentage for the Class 12 Board examinations this year stood at 83.75% while that of the SSLC stood at 97.84%. Meanwhile, the students will have to log on to the official websites in order to check their scores as soon as it releases.

Students can check their Kerala DHSE Plus One Exam Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Board, dhsekerala.gov.in On the home page search for the link that reads, “Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a new window Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile Download the Kerala Plus One Exam Results 2018 and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download results, click here: Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2018

