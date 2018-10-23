Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement result 2018: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is expected to declare the Plus One improvement exam result on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in by October 30, 2018. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results 2018: The improvement results of Kerala DHSE Plus One examination is likely t be released by the Board on the official website by the end of this month. As per reports, the Board is expected to release the result by October 30, 2018, on these two portals – dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. It has been learned from reports that an official close to the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has revealed that the results might be out on either October 29th or 30th. As per reports, there was a rumour that the results were supposed to be released on October 22, 2018.

However, later the Board intervened and clarified that the Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement exam results will be declared by October 30th. Talking about the rumours, the source said that a website has been involved in spreading rumours about the result declaration, as per reports in a leading media website. The source further revealed that the evaluation process is going on and on basis of that results will be prepared and added that the evaluation is in the final leg of completion after which marks will be tabulated.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Plus One improvement exams suffered due to the flood situation in the state for which the examination was postponed to October. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results can check the official website and download the result by following the steps given here.

How to download the Kerala DHSE Plus One Results 2018?

Visit the official website of dhsekerala.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Kerala Plus One improvement exam Results declared” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter your roll number and submit

The Plus One exam results will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website of the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE and download the results directly, click here: http://dhsekerala.gov.in/

