Kerala Plus One Improvement Result has been declared by The Department of Higher Secondary Education. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their results on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the Kerala First year Improvement result 2019. The result has been declared in online mode only. It has been released on September 18, 2019. Students who participated in the Kerala Plus One improvement examination can now check their result on the official website of the Kerala Board, dhsekerala.gov.in.

To check the result candiadtes will have to go to the official website and enter the required details. The result can also be checked school-wise. If candidates want to collect the result school wise they will have to enter the school code in the result link. The examination was held in the months of July to August.

DHSE had conducted a class 11 improvement examination in the month of July. The exam was held at various centres across the state. DHSE has released Kerala plus one result on May 28, 2019. Kerala Plus One examination was held from March 6 to March 27, 2019. More than four lakh students had participated for the DHSE first year examination.

Steps to check Class 11 improvement result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to enter the official website of the Kerala Board, dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the results link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the roll number, date of birth and other required details

Step 5: Candidates will have to click on school wise and enter the school code to collect the school wise results

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the results and take a print out for future reference.

