Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2018: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE is all set to release the results of Kerala Plus One or Class 11 improvement exam on November 1, 2018 on its official website. According to reports, a source close to the Directorate has revealed to a leading media organisation that the Kerala Plus One improvement results release date has been fixed and it will be declared on November 1, 2018. However, earlier there were rumours that the result would be declared by October 22, 2018. But now it has been confirmed by the official close to the Board.

Students who had appeared for the Plus One examination and are eagerly waiting for the result can visit the official website of the Board to check the release date of the examination. The Board will publish the results on its official website http://dhsekerala.gov.in/. Meanwhile, the Kerala Plus One Exam was postponed by the Board due to the heavy floods this year in the month of August. The exams were held in the month of October.

How to download the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results 2018?

Log in to the official website of Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE – dhsekerala.gov.in

Search for the Result link on the homepage under the Announcement tab

Click on the result link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The Kerala Plus One Improvement result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To download the Kerala Improvement Exam Result 2018, click on this link: http://dhsekerala.gov.in/

