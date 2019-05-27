Kerala Plus One Result 2019 likely tomorrow at dhsekerala.gov.in: Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will be declared on Tuesday at 11 am. The result will be announced on the official website of the Board at dhsekerala.gov.in. Kerala Board had held the Class 11th exam from March 6 to March 27, 2019. As many as four lakh students have taken part in the examination.

Kerala Plus One Result 2019 likely tomorrow at dhsekerala.gov.in: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is likely to announce Kerala Plus One Result 2019 tomorrow on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will be announced at 11 am and the same can be accessed on other websites which are mentioned below. Kerala Board had held the Class 11th exam from March 6 to March 27, 2019. As many as four lakh students have taken part in the examination.

Check the steps to download Kerala Plus One Result 2019:

Visit the official site of Kerala Board at dhsekerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your required credentials. Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

Owing to the heavy load on the official website, the students can also check Kerala Plus One Result 2019 on these websites:

keralapareekshabhavan.in sslcxam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in kerala.giv.in prd.kerala.gov.in

Students have been advised to keep an eye on the websites mentioned above and do not pay heed to rumours. After the declaration of results, the Class 11th students can collect their marks sheets from their respective schools. Last year, DHSE declared the Kerala Plus One Result on May 28. The Board had conducted the examination in March starting from March 7 to March 28.

