Kerala Plus One Result 2019 declared @ dhsekerala.gov.in: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday announced the Kerala Plus One result on its official website, @ dhsekerala.gov.in. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their DHSE Plus One result 2019 on the official website. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Board Plus one examination this year. The DHSE had conducted Kerala Plus One examinations 2019 from March 6 to March 27. Last year, the board had announced the Kerala Plus One result on May 28.

Kerala Plus One Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official site of Kerala Board at dhsekerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your required credentials. Kerala Plus One Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

The students can also check the Kerala board Plus One examination 2019 results on the alternative websites. Here is a list of websites that the students can check their respective results.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019: List of websites

keralapareekshabhavan.in sslcxam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in kerala.giv.in prd.kerala.gov.in

The students can collect the mark sheets of Kerala board Plus One examination after the declaration of the results. In case there are any discrepancies in the results the students are advised to inform the officials of the Kerala Board of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

