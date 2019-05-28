The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, Kerala is ready to declare Kerala Plus One Result 2019 today May 28, 2019. Kerala board will announce the result at 11 am. The DHSE Class 11 announced on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE, Kerala is ready to declare Kerala Plus One Result 2019 today May 28, 2019. Kerala board will announce the result at 11 am. The DHSE Class 11 announced on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am today. More than 4 lakh students have appeared in the exam. Students must verify the details mentioned in the mark sheet. In case of any discrepancy, students must inform the officials of the Kerala board or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.

Kerala DHSE conducted both plus one and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE Plus One Result 2019”.

Step 3: Enter your DHSE Plus One Roll Number and Date of Birth in the space provided.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The Kerala 11th result of 2019 will be displayed on the next page.

Step 6: Download and take the printout of the same for future reference.

List of websites to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2019

1. keralapareekshabhavan.in

2. sslcxam.kerala.gov.in

3.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

4.kerala.giv.in

5.prd.kerala.gov.in

In the Plus Two results declared on May 8, 84.33 per cent students passed. A total number of 3,11,375 students have qualified for higher education. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.75%. Kozhikode district recorded the highest percentage in pass percentage (87.44) and Pathanamthitta recorded the lowest pass percentage (78%).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App