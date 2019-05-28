Kerala Plus One Result 2019 @ keralaresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will declare the Kerala Plus One result 2019 or DHSE Plus One (Kerala 11th result ) results today, May 28, 2019, at 11 am by at 11 am on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. In this year, the Kerala Plus One conducted by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE (Kerala) from March 6 to March 27, 2019.

Students who appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website. Apart from these websites, the students can check the result on other official sites such as, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcxam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.giv.in and prd.kerala.gov.in

In order to avoid the inconvenience, the students are advised to check the results on the above-mentioned websites.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites of DHSE, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link DHSE Plus One Result 2019 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your required details such as roll number and date of birth in the space provided

Step 4: After submitting all details, Kerala board class 11 result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the DHSE Kerala result. Take the printout of the same for future use.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Here are the LIVE updates

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Result declared

The Kerala Plus One result 2019 or DHSE Plus One (Kerala 11th result ) results has been announced today, May 28, 2019, at 11 am by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala at 11 am on the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in .

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Other websites to check score

The students who had appeared for the examination can check the result on other official sites such as. this facility has been provided to avoid the inconvenience caused by the heavy traffic. Following are the websites to check Plus one result 2019.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Number of students appeared

Nearly 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 exam conducted by the Kerala Board. Kerala SSLC Result has already been declared on May 6 and Kerala DHSE +2 Result was announced on May 8, 2019. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the Kerala +1 Result 2019 today, May 28, 2019 at 11 am.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: Apps available at play store

DHSE Kerala Result 2019 will be announced today at 11 am. Students can also check result via the mobile apps PRD Live, Saphalam2019, iExaMS. These apps are available in the google play store. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check result on the official links- keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

