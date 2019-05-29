Kerala Plus one second allotment Result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will soon release second Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) Allotment list for Kerala Plus One, reports said on Wednesday. The students who had applied for Kerala plus one admission are advised to keep a check on the official website of Kerala HSCAP, @ www.hscap.kerala.gov.

Kerala Plus one second allotment Result 2019: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will soon release second Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) Allotment list for Kerala Plus One, reports said on Wednesday. The students who had applied for Kerala plus one admission are advised to keep a check on the official website of Kerala HSCAP, @ www.hscap.kerala.gov. Reportedly, over 4.7 lakh candidates have applied for Kerala plus one admission. Earlier on May 24, the DHSE had released HSCAP first allotment list for Kerala plus one admission.

Except for the allotment list, the board will also release the list of candidates who have appeared in the supplementary exam and are willing for admission in Kerala Plus One classes. All the students who have applied for admission to 2019 Kerala Plus One Admission through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) can also check their results from alternative websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

The students applied for the Kerala Plus one admission 2019 can follow these simple steps to check the second allotment list.

Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2019: Steps to check the second list

Step 1: Open the official website of HSCAP – hscap.kerala.gov.in

or visit keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSCAP Kerala Plus One Allotment list’ on the homepage

Step 3: The candidates will be redirected to the allotment list

Step 4: Now, check your name and details in the HSCAP Allotment list.

The main allotment process will take place on MAy 31 while the supplementary allotment process will take place from June 3 to July 7, 2019. The notification released by the Kerala DHSE had already informed that the seats left vacant during the HSCAP First Allotment Result will be filled after a second HSCAP Allotment List 2019.

There are over 3,61,713 seats across the state. HSCAP is for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools.

