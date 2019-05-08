Kerala Plus Two Result 2019, Kerala Class 12th Result 2019: The final results for Plus Two exam which is also known by DHSE Class 12th exam and Kerala Class 12th examination will soon be available on its dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from that Students can also check the results at results.itschool.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2019, Kerala Class 12th Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will soon declare the Plus Two exam results or Kerala Class 12th exam result 2019 on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in of any time soon. Students can also check the results at results.itschool.gov.in. The students can also check their result via the mobile application Saphalm 2019. Apart from that, Plus Two exam results 2019 will also be available on the Android app PRD Live.

The DHSE located in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram had released the Kerala Plus Two exam results or Kerala Class 12th examination schedule earlier. The state education body (DHSE Kerala) had conducted the Intermediate which is also known as Plus Two or Class 12th examination from March 6 to 27, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations. The table for Class 12 exam 2019 or Plus Two examination was released on November 13, 2019.

In 2019, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates participated in the Kerala DHSE examination which was declared on May 10, 2018, and the overall pass percentage was 83.75 per cent.

How to check DHSE, Kerala Class 12th Exam Result 2019:

– Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

– Click on ‘DHSE Results’ on the homepage

– Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

– Click on the Submit button

– Results will appear on your computer screen. It will include information like your name, hall ticket number, Grade Points etc

– Now Download results

– Take a printout for future reference

