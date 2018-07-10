Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018: The DHSE Kerala Plus Two improvement results 2018 has been released by the Board on its official website today. Students can check the Kerala Plus Two SAY examination results by following the steps given below by logging into dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has released the Plus Two SAY results on its official website today, July 10, 2018. Students who had appeared for the Plus Two SAY Exam 2018 can check the results which have been published by the board on its official website www.dhsekerala.gov.in.

Students can download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2018 by entering their roll number in the provided field on the website. The Kerala Plus Two ‘Save A Year’ Result 2018 will also be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in. As per reports suggested, the results were released at the right time as per scheduled by the Board.

The Kerala Board had conducted the DHSE Plus Two or Higher Secondary or Class 12 Save A Year examination in the month of June this year for students who had failed to qualify the examination in the first attempt.

ALSO READ: Madras High Court orders CBSE to award 196 grace marks to NEET aspirants for errors in Tamil version of exam

Candidates need to follow the steps given below to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Result 2018:

Visit the official website of the Kerala education results, www.keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say Result 2018” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Enter the requisite examination details and click on the submit button

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two SAY Result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Say Result 2018 and take a print out of the same if necessary

To go to the official website directly, click here: http://www.keralaresults.nic.in/

ALSO READ:Mumbai University Results 2018: Scorecard for B.com 3rd year out, check marks @ mumresults.in

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Constable recruitment hall ticket to be released soon @ police.rajasthan.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More