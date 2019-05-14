Kerala Police Recruitment 2019: Kerala police has invited application for 55 sports quota posts. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format. All the candidates are required to apply for recruitment before the last date which is June 10, 2019.

Kerala Police Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment of Sports Personnel for the Kerala Police Basket Ball team (men and women), Kerala Police Volley Ball team (men and women) and the Kerala police athletic team (men and women) by the Kerala Police. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by following the mentioned format. All the candidates are required to apply for recruitment before the last date which is June 10, 2019.

Important dates for the Kerala Police recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply for the recruitment drive: June 10, 2019

Vacancy details for the Kerala Police recruitment 2019:

Kerala Police Basket Ball Team (men): 8 vacancies

Kerala Police Basket Ball Team (women): 7 vacancies

Kerala Police Athletic Team (men): 17 vacancies

Kerala Police Athletic Team (women): 13 vacancies

Kerala Police Volley Ball Team (men): 8 vacancies

Kerala Police Volley Ball Team (women): 6 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for Kerala Police recruitment 2019:

The candidate should have secured first or second place in individual events in recognized State Meets and should have been selected to represent the State.

The candidate should have secured first place in team events like 4X400 relays and 4X100 in recognized State Meets and who have been selected to represent the State.

The candidate should have represented the States in the Team events and secured selection to represent in interstate, National Championships.

Education: Candidates should have passed class 10th.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 26 years.

Physical qualification:

Height: A minimum of 168 cm.

Chest: A minimum of 81 cm with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.

How to apply for the Kerala Police recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the mentioned format and send the applications to the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Battalion, Peroorkkada, Thiruvananthapuram – 6950005 on or before 10 June 2019.

