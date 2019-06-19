Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Department of Technical Education, Kerala, has released the 2019 Provisional Rank List for 2019 admissions, reports said on Wednesday. The DTE has also released the Trial Allotment for admission to Polytechnic Colleges 2019 on its official website, @ polyadmission.org. The candidates can visit the official website, @ polyadmission.org, to check the provisional rank and trial allotment list. The candidates are advised to visit the site soon as the last date for correction, re-option, and appeal of applications is June 22, 2019.

The candidates are required to login with the credentials to check both the documents or raise an objection against it. The DTE will release the final rank list and the first allotment list on June 24, 2019, based on which the students can join the allotted colleges on or before June 27, 2019. The second allotment list will be released on June 29, and students have to report to the colleges assigned before oron July 1, 2019. The third and final list will be out on July 3, 2019, and July 6 will be the last date for reporting to the allotted colleges.

Kerala Polytechnic Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Kerala Polytechnic – polyadmission.org Click on the link that reads: Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment List link given Enter the details required Search for the name and roll number in the list Press CTRL+F and enter your name to find the name

Candidates should note that the admissions will be carried out strictly according to the rank list released for the streams. The Kerala Polytechnic Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment will contain the list of candidates who are eligible for admission to different colleges across the state.

