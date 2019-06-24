Kerala Polytechnic Allotment 2019: Department of Technical Education in Kerala is all set to release the Final rank list and first seat allotment list for Admissions to Polytechnic courses today, June 24, 2019 on the official website – polyadmission.org. All the candidates who have appeared in the Polytechnic entrance examination and have been declared qualified will have to check the rank list for Polytechnic College admissions on the official website mentioned above.
How to check the rank list online?
- Visit the official website of Kerala DTE
- On the homepage, click on the relevant rank list
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf
- Download the same and go through it carefully
- Take a print out for reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of DTE Kerala and download the necessary details: http://polyadmission.org