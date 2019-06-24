Kerala Polytechnic Allotment 2019: The Department of Technical Education in Kerala will release the final rank list and the first allotment list for admissions today on its official website - polyadmission.org. Candidates can check the details given below.

Kerala Polytechnic Allotment 2019: Department of Technical Education in Kerala is all set to release the Final rank list and first seat allotment list for Admissions to Polytechnic courses today, June 24, 2019 on the official website – polyadmission.org. All the candidates who have appeared in the Polytechnic entrance examination and have been declared qualified will have to check the rank list for Polytechnic College admissions on the official website mentioned above.

How to check the rank list online?

Visit the official website of Kerala DTE

On the homepage, click on the relevant rank list

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the same and go through it carefully

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of DTE Kerala and download the necessary details: http://polyadmission.org

