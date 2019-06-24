Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has invited application for the posts of Lecturer, Technician & Others on its official website, @ keralapsc.gov.in. A total of 56 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has commenced a recruitment drive for the posts of Lecturer, Technician & Others on its official website, @ keralapsc.gov.in. The candidates planning to apply for the posts can visit the website and apply to the post through h the prescribed format on or before July 3, 2019. There are a total of 56 posts that are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: DIRECT LINK TO THE NOTIFICATION

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list

Deputy Finance Manager- 1 Post

Materials Manager- 1 Post

Quality Control Officer- 1 Post

Lecturer in Mathematics- 1 Post

Lecturer in Arabic- 1 Post

Lecturer in Music- 1 Post

Lecturer in Mathematics- 13 Posts

Lecturer in Arabic- 1 Post

Lecturer in Sanskrit (General)- 1 Post

Lecturer in Violin- 1 Post

Supervisor (ICDS)- 1 Post

Supervisor (ICDS)- 1 Post

Lecturer in Foundation of Education- 4 Posts

Administrative Officer Grade – II- 9 Posts

Architectural Assistant(By Transfer)- 1 Post

Microbiologist- 1 Post

Supporting Artist in Vocal for Dance (Kerala Natanam)- 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant- 1 Post

Dredger Cleaner- 1 Post

Finance Manager- 1 Post

Technician Grade-II (Electrician)- 6 Posts

Technician Grade II (Electronics)- 1 Post

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR DIFFERENT POSTS

Educational Qualification:

Laboratory Assistant: The candidates having S.S.L.C pass or equivalent qualification along with at least 2 years experience in a recognized Chemical/ Physical Laboratory can apply for the post.

Technician Grade II (Electronics):

A person qualified in SSLC or equivalent qualification. Candidates must have 3 (three) years regular service in any cadre in the Member society affiliated to the Kerala Co­operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

