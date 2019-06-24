Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has commenced a recruitment drive for the posts of Lecturer, Technician & Others on its official website, @ keralapsc.gov.in. The candidates planning to apply for the posts can visit the website and apply to the post through h the prescribed format on or before July 3, 2019. There are a total of 56 posts that are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: DIRECT LINK TO THE NOTIFICATION
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy list
Deputy Finance Manager- 1 Post
Materials Manager- 1 Post
Quality Control Officer- 1 Post
Lecturer in Mathematics- 1 Post
Lecturer in Arabic- 1 Post
Lecturer in Music- 1 Post
Lecturer in Mathematics- 13 Posts
Lecturer in Arabic- 1 Post
Lecturer in Sanskrit (General)- 1 Post
Lecturer in Violin- 1 Post
Supervisor (ICDS)- 1 Post
Supervisor (ICDS)- 1 Post
Lecturer in Foundation of Education- 4 Posts
Administrative Officer Grade – II- 9 Posts
Architectural Assistant(By Transfer)- 1 Post
Microbiologist- 1 Post
Supporting Artist in Vocal for Dance (Kerala Natanam)- 1 Post
Laboratory Assistant- 1 Post
Dredger Cleaner- 1 Post
Finance Manager- 1 Post
Technician Grade-II (Electrician)- 6 Posts
Technician Grade II (Electronics)- 1 Post
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2019: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR DIFFERENT POSTS
Educational Qualification:
Laboratory Assistant: The candidates having S.S.L.C pass or equivalent qualification along with at least 2 years experience in a recognized Chemical/ Physical Laboratory can apply for the post.
Technician Grade II (Electronics):
- A person qualified in SSLC or equivalent qualification.
- Candidates must have 3 (three) years regular service in any cadre in the Member society affiliated to the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited