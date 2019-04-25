Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan or Kerala State Education Board is likely going to declare the Kerala SSLC 2019 result in the first week of May. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by visiting the official website of Kerala State Education Board - kbpe.org or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 likely to be out in May

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerela SSLC 2019 Result will be soon declared on the official website of Kerela State Education Board – kbpe.org dhsekerala.gov.in. The Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination are advised to keep their admit card details handy in order to access the result. According to reports, the Kerela State Education Board will declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 in the first week of May.

However, no official announcement has been made yet by the board regarding the declaration of the SSLC results. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and also check the instructions mentioned below to download the Kerala SSLC Result 2019.

Here are the steps to download the Kerala SSLC result of 2019 from the official website of Kerala Board:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala board – https://kbpe.org/ or http://dhsekerala.gov.in/

Step 2: Tap on the link saying Kerala Board Result

Step 3: Now Click on the direct Link to Check Kerala SSLC 2019 result

Step 4: Enter the roll no and Date of birth and then submit it

Step 4: The result will appear on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the Result and take it for future use

The Kerala SSLC 2019 examination was held from March 13 to 28 March this year. According to reports, last year around 4,41,103 students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination and around 4,31,162 students had cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for last year is reportedly 97.8%. It will be interesting to see whether the passing percentage will rise or not. Meanwhile, Kerala is considered to be the most literate state in India.

About Kerala State Education board

The Kerala State Education Board is conducted by the state government of Kerala, India The board was founded in the year 1990 and currently located in the state of Thrivantrampuram, Kerala. Every year the board conducted the SSLC and HSC exams.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App