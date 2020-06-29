Kerala SSLC Result 2020 date and time, KBPE Class 10th Results 2020, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the Kerala SSLC 2020 Result or class 10 board exam result on June 30. Know where and how to check the result.

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 date and time, KBPE Class 10th Results 2020, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to declare the results of class 10 board exams or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Kerala SSLC Result 2020) on June 30. The Kerala Board SSLC Results 2020 will be uploaded on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

The board could not conduct the examinations within the initially decided time duration. Exams were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, as a result the result declaration also got delayed. For students who appeared for class 12 examinations, their results will be out in the first week of July. The exact date is yet to be announced.

Students in Kerala appeared for SSLC exams 2020 in the month of March. These exams were not completed due to Covid-19 and were postponed, keeping the safety of the students in mind. The postponed exams were later conducted from May 26 to May 30. This year, more than 13 lakh students of class 10, 11th and 12th appeared for the exams in Kerala.

Kerala Board SSLC Results 2020: Steps to check KBPE 10th results

Step 1. Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2. Click on ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2020’

Step 3. Enter the details that are required to login

Step 4. Click on ‘submit’

Step 5. Your subject wise scorecard will open.

You can view as well as save your Kerala SSLC Result 2020.

The result will also be available on the ‘Saphalam’ app. This app is available on Google Play Store. In 2019, the SSLC results were declared on May 6. The number of students that passed the 2019 SSLC examinations was really high. A total of around 4.35 lakh students appeared in the exam and 4.26 lakh passed it.

