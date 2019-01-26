Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exams: The revised date sheet of SSLC Class 10 examination has been declared by the Kerala Education Department on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in. The examinations will begin from March 13. Prior to this, it was scheduled to take place on March 14, 2019. The interested candidates can check the SSCL revised date sheet for more details.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exams: Kerala Education Department has announced the revised schedule of SSLC Class 10 examination on the official website. The examination will start from March 13. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from March 14, 2019. The SSLC Class 10 examinations will start from March 13 to 28, 2019. The interested candidates can check the SSCL result on the official website — keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 revised time table 2019:



Check out the date sheet

March 13: First Language Part 1

March 14: First Language part 2

March 18: Physics

March 19: Chemistry

March 20: English (Second Language)

March 21: Hindi (Third Language)

March 25: Social Science

March 27: Mathematics

March 28: Biology

The result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for exam held in March 2018. It was released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on May 3. Atleast 4,31,762 candidates qualified the exam. Overall, the pass percentage was at 97.84. This is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98. A total of 34,313 students which got A+ in all subjects. This year, a total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results.

Besides this, Kerala education minister, C Raveendranath had also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.

