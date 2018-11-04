Kerala SSLC Exam 2019: The Kerala State Education Board has released the schedule for the upcoming Board examination to be held next year. Candidates can check the official website for all the details and schedule of the exam.

Kerala SSLC Exam 2019: The Kerala State Education Board is all set to conduct the SSLC examination next year and as per reports in a leading daily, the schedule for the same has already been released on the official website of the Board. The SSLC examination will be held from March 14 and it will go on till March 27, 2019. All the candidates who are willing to appear for the examination next year can check the schedule from the official website of the Board. Candidates appearing for the examination have to make the payment of the examination fees from November 7 to November 19, 2018.

Moreover, candidates can submit the examination fees from November 22 with late fees while the last date for submission of the examination fees has been scheduled for November 30, 2018. The SSLC examination will conclude on March 27, 2019. For more details regarding the examination, candidates can visit the official website of the Board i.e. at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

How to check the SSLC examination 2019 schedule?

Log in to the official website of the Board – keralapareekshabhavan.in

Search for the link that reads, “SSLC EXAMINATION MARCH 2019 NOTIFICATION ” on the homepage of the website

Click on the link to download the schedule

Candidates will be directed to a PDF page

Candidates can download the same and check the details

Take a print out of the same if necessary for reference

To go to the official website of the Kerala Board, click on this link: http://keralapareekshabhavan.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More