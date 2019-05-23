Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2019 @ keralapareekshabhavan.in: The class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination re-evaluation result has been declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala exams today, Thursday on May 23, 2019, on the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who haven't checked the result can do the same after visiting the official website.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website. The Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 6, 2019. In this year, overall 98.11 per cent of students have passed the examination successfully. The minimum percentage to pass the examination is 35 per cent. It is similar to the compartmental exams. Students have to pass in theory and practical exams separately.

Students can also check the results on the official websites such as kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘sslc re-evaluation results published’, on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link which says ‘click here’ mentioned next to SSLC exam March 2019 revaluation

Step 5: Log-in after using details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Result will be displayed

The students need to take a print out of their result. The result will be treated as a provisional mark sheet. While the final Kerala SSLC mark sheets will be announced by the respective schools.

