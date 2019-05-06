Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala SSLC Result 2019 is going to release on May 6 till 2:30 pm @ keralaresults.nic.in. The students who sat for the examination are advised to keep a track of the official website. Candidates can check their scores from keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in easily as they are registered sites.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala SSLC Result 2019 is going to release on May 6 till 2:30 pm @ keralaresults.nic.in. The students who sat for the examination are advised to keep a track of the official website. Candidates can check their scores from keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in easily as they are registered sites. If these sites get jammed, the students can hop on to the third party sites also.

Approximately 4.3 lakh students sat for the SSLC examination of Kerala Board. The examination was conducted from March 13 to March 27 and now, the students are eagerly waiting for the results. Board is likely releasing the results today but the official confirmation is still awaited.

Last year, the result was declared on May 3, 2019, and the overall pass percentage touched 97.84%. The candidates who appeared for the examinations this year and are waiting for the results should keep their admit cards near. The hall ticket has all the important details required for logging in to check the results on the official website and keeping them handy, the students can quickly check their scores.

The tentative result timing is 2:30 pm in the afternoon and the students should keep a regular track of the official websites to be updated with the latest notifications.

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned the websites to check your scores:

1. keralapareekshabhavan.in

2. results.kerala.nic.in

3. kerala.gov.in

4. prd.kerala.gov.in

5. results.itschool.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Here are steps to check your result:

Step 1: Go on the official website or any other website.

Step 2: Find and click on the SSLC result link.

Step 3: Now, a new page will flash on your screen.

Step 4: Submit the credentials now.

Step 5: Check your scores and save your result for further use.

The students should also note that along with the Kerala SSLC results, Kerala board will also declare the results for THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), SSLC (Hearing impaired) and AHSLC results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App