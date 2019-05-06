Kerala SSLC Result 2019: Kerala SSLC 2019 result will be announced today at 2 pm @ kerala.gov.in. Below are the steps to check and download Kerala SSLC Result 2019.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala board is all set to declare the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) today at 2 pm @ kerala.gov.in. The result will also be available on Kerala’s board’s websites —keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in. The Kerala SSLC results 2019 were scheduled to be announced earlier but were delayed due to Lok Sabha elections in the state. However, the evaluation of answer sheets has been done in time in 54 different centres. The Kerala SSLC exams were conducted from March 13 to March 27 and now the board is all set to share the results.

According to the reports, the Kerala SSLC results 2019 exams were held from March 13 to March 27 and around 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2019.

Student can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the Kerala SSLC Results 2019.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC Results 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala board @ kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSLC result 2019.

Step 3: A new page will pop up now.

Step 4: Enter the required information.

Step 5: Hit the submit button.

Step 6: Your SSLC result 2019 will appear on the screen now

Step 7: Check and download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates who appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination 2019 are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Kerala board for all the latest updates about result or they can follow the NewsX.com for the news stories on other results, admit cards and notifications.

About Kerala Board:

The Department of General and Higher Education is the Government of Kerala’s body for higher education. Kerala Department of Education is in charge of conducting SSLC Examination in Kerala State. Usually, SSLC Examination is taken place in March and results are announced on April or May.

