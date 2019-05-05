Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Board 10th Results is all set to be announced tomorrow. Students who have appeared in the examination are advised to check the steps to download the Matric results through the official website - kerala.gov.in given below.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Matriculation or Class 10th examination results for more than 4.3 lakh students are all set to be announced by the education Board tomorrow, May 6, 2019 by 2;00 PM. According to the reports, this year, the results will not be announced by the state school education minister C Raveendranath. This is due to the Lok Sabha election’s code of conduct coming into effect. The Board might send a proposed to general education secretary A Shahjahan to declare the Class 10th Board examination results of Kerala students.

All the students who have appeared in the Board Matriculation examination for the 2018-19 session are advised to check the instructions to download the result from the official website of the Kerala Board. Students must note that they need to keep their admit card details handy to access the result from the official website. Students can follow the steps given below.

How to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Board as mentioned above –

On the homepage, click on the SSLC Result tab

On clicking, students will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the details such as the roll number and submit

The Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Following are the websites from which the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 can be accessed and downloaded:

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kerala.nic.in

keralaresults.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.itschool.gov.in

The direct link to the official website of Kerala Board: kerala.gov.in

Earlier, it was said that the Kerala SSLC Result announcement might get delayed due to the Lok Sabha Elections, however, it is soon going to ve be available.

