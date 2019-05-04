Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Date: Kerala Board is all set to announce the Kerala SSLC Result soon. According to a few reports, the result is expected to release on May 8. While the students are eagerly waiting for the results, they are advised to keep the admit card and other details close. To save your time, we have mentioned the easiest and simple ways to check your scores from the official website, take a look!

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Date: The Kerala SSLC Result is likely to be announced on Mya 8 by the Kerala Board of Secondary Education. The Kerala SSLC result 2019 or the Kerala Board 10th result 2019 will be available on the official website of Kerala Board of Secondary Education which is dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

The students who have appeared for the Kerala Board Class 10 examination are eagerly waiting for the results to be announced. The candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the websites to get the latest updates regarding the results. Other than the official websites, examresults.net. can also be used to check the Kerala Board results. Both private and regular type of students can check their scores on this website.

The Kerala Board organised examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) from March 7 to March 26, 2019 and many students appeared for the test. Candidates who sat for the examination of Kerala Board are advised to keep their admit cards and other important details handy to quickly check their scores when the result releases. These are important as the details might be asked to log in before seeing the result. The preparations should be done before the day of result.

To save you from the chaos of finding your scores, we have listed the simple and easy steps to check your result!

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) which is dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Provide the required credentials in the given slots.

Step 3: Submit the details now.

Step 4: The result will flash on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and get a printout for further use.

For further information on this, the students are supposed to visit the official websites and keep a track of the latest updates.

Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC is the certificate that is given to a student after he/she qualifies the secondary schooling level examinations. This certificate might be called with different names in different boards of India.

