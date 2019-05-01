Kerala SSLC result 2019: Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala) is all set to announce the Board Class 10 exam results on May 8, 2019 through its official website. The Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be made available at dhsekerala.gov.in after 10:00 AM.

Kerala SSLC result 2019: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result is all set to be declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala) next Wednesday i.e. on May 8, 2019. The results will be announced at a press conference and will be made available on the official website – dhsekerala.gov.in of the Board shortly after the Kerala SSLC result declaration. All the candidates who have appeared in the Kerala SSLC exam 2019 must keep an eye on the official website of the Board for the results.

How to check Kerala SSLC result 2019?

Visit the official website of Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to the next window

Here, enter candidate’s roll number and click submit

The DHSE Kerala SSLC result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the e-marksheet or result sheet for reference if necessary

The official website of DHSE Kerala looks like this:

Here’s the direct link to go to Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or DHSE Kerala website: http://dhsekerala.gov.in/

Moreover, the students can access their results through the official website – kerala.gov.in from 10:30 am after the Board publishes the result on it. According to reports in a leading daily, an official from the DHSE revealed that the evaluation process for is currently being conducted by the board and the results of the SSLC or Class 10th examination is likely to be out on May 8, 2019.

The official further said that the Board’s Public Relations department runs a mobile application named Saphalam 2019 and Android app ‘PRD Live’ which can be helpful in accessing the Kerala SSLC Result 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App