Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala Class X Result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Board 2019 exam, can check their respective result on keralaresults.nic.in. You can also check your Kerala Class 10 Result 2019 on dhsekerala.gov.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 @ keralaresults.nic.in: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the Kerala SSLC results today i.e. May 6, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. education.kerala.gov.in. The state education board will release the scorecards on the official Kerala Result Board 2019 website i.e. keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. If students are not able to access the official website of Kerala Education Board, they can visit other results websites like results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Note: Before checking your Kerala SSLC Result 2019 on the website, you should make sure you have your admit card, center number and roll number ready with you in order to avoid any kind of confusion. Also, you will have to visit your respective schools to receive the original mark sheet, school leaving certificate and migration certificate which will be used as a proof to get admission in college.

Steps to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. education.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: If you are not able to access the official website, visit results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads Kerala Class 10 Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, school number and seat number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your Kerala Class X Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your Kerala SSLC Result 2019 for future reference.

If you are not able to access to the mentioned above websites, the government of Kerala has launched two apps on the Play Store for Android Users. Make sure you have already downloaded the apps on your mobile phone before the Kerala Secondary Board Result 2019 is declared on the websites. Download, Saphalam 2019 or PRD Live to check as well as download your Kerala SSLC Result 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App