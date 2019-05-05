Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is set to declare the Kerala Class 10 Result 2019 on May 6, 2019, i.e. tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Class X examination that was held in the month of March, can check their respective Kerala SSLC Board Result 2019 on the websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kerala.nic.in and kerala.gov.in.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads SSLC results link

Step 3: It will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Enter your examination details like Roll Number, School Number and Centre Number.

Step 5: Submit your details.

Step 6: Your Kerala SSLC results 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of it for future use.

List of websites to check Kerala 10 Result 2019:

Note: If you are not able to check or download a copy of your Kerala Matric Result 2019, the government has launched two apps in order to make it easier and simpler for you to access instead of waiting for the result to download when the site is crash due to heavy website traffic issues.

List of Apps to check Kerala Class X Result 2019:

Saphalam 2019

PRD Live

This year, over 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination which was conducted by the Kerala Education Board in the month of March. Last year, the Kerala Secondary Board Result 2018 was released on May 3, 2018. The overall pass percentage went up to 97.84. A total of 34,313 students scored A+ in all the subjects. Over 1,565 schools including 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results in the year 2018.

