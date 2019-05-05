Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Board Class 10 examination results will be out on the official website tomorrow, May 6, 2019. More than 4.3 lakh students who have appeared in the Matriculation exam will be available able to check their result after the results are declared on the official websites mentioned below.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Board is all set to declare the Class 10 examination results tomorrow, May 6, 2019 by 2;00 PM. According to the reports, this year, more than 4.3 lakh students have appeared in the Matriculation examination, who are waiting for the results. Reports say the results will not be announced by the state school education minister C Raveendranath due to the Lok Sabha election’s code of conduct coming into effect.

It has been reported that the Board is mulling for a proposed to general education secretary A Shahjahan to announce the Class 10th Board examination results of Kerala students this year. Students who have appeared in the Matriculation examination can check the resukts after it is declared by the Board on its official website. The result for the 2018-19 session will be available on various government websites of Kerala. Students are advised to follow the instructions to download the result from the official website of the Kerala Board given below.

The students will have to visit any of the followinh websites of the Kerala Board – keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in. With the roll number mentioned on their admit cards students can access their results by visiting any of the websites.

Where and how to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2019?

Students must visit any of the the official websites of the Board as mentioned above – keralaresults.nic.in

Now, click on the SSLC Result tab, on the homepage of the website

Students will be redirected to the next page

Here, enter the roll number and click submit

The Kerala SSLC result 2019 will appear on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out of the e-marksheet for reference if necessary

Students can click on this direct link to the official website of Kerala Board and downlowd the SSLC result: kerala.gov.in

